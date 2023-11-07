Booty Patrol Versus The Border patrol.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

Florida Man Ticketed for ‘Booty Patrol’ Truck

Lastly,

The booty patrol sounds like a college spring break mission.

But for this 18 year old in Florida those are the words printed on his white Silverado truck. A truck that he outfitted with green decals to look like the U.S. Border Patrol vehicles.

The trucks look very similar except for the wording on the trucks, instead of “U.S. Customs and Border Protection,” his says “National Booty Behavior Protection.” And instead of Border patrol his trick says Booty Patrol.

Joke or not authorities didn’t find it funny.

They issued a warning on social media to the community of a a vehicle equipped with red and blue lights that has been impersonating law enforcement.

A day later they updated the post with a statement that they tracked down the Booty Patrol and issued him a $113 ticket for having blue lights on his vehicle which is not prohibited in Florida.

And to be honest truck or not, booty’s get patrolled every day, all day.