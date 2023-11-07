Listen Live
The Buzz

Booty Patrol Versus The Border patrol.

Published on November 7, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

Florida Man Ticketed for ‘Booty Patrol’ Truck

Lastly,
The booty patrol sounds like a college spring break mission.
But for this 18 year old in Florida those are the words printed on his white Silverado truck. A truck that he outfitted with green decals to look like the U.S. Border Patrol vehicles.
The trucks look very similar except for the wording on the trucks, instead of “U.S. Customs and Border Protection,” his says “National Booty Behavior Protection.” And instead of Border patrol his trick says Booty Patrol.
Joke or not authorities didn’t find it funny.

Related Stories

They issued a warning on social media to the community of a a vehicle equipped with red and blue lights that has been impersonating law enforcement.
A day later they updated the post with a statement that they tracked down the Booty Patrol and issued him a $113 ticket for having blue lights on his vehicle which is not prohibited in Florida.
And to be honest truck or not, booty’s get patrolled every day, all day.

Source: Car and Driver

RELATED TAGS

border patrol headlines Interesting Headlines News Patrol patrol car Ryan Da Lion the buzz The Lion's Den ticket US Customs and Border Protection

More from Magic 95.9

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close