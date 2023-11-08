White Men Are Claiming Illegal Discrimination In This Sport

THE BUZZ!
White Men Are Saying NASCAR Discriminates Against Them With Diversity Efforts
First up
Discrimination in sports is not an unheard of claim especially with the history of our country.
But these claims of illegal discrimination are not coming from minorities or people of color. These are the claims of white men.
America First Legal (AFL), a conservative legal group, has filed a complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), alleging that NASCAR’s diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives violate Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits discrimination based on race and sex.
According to the AFL’s letter to the EEOC, the programs were intended for women and ethnic minorities. However, they were updated on Sept. 1 to say they sought applicants of “diverse backgrounds and experiences,”
Despite the language change, AFL claimed that NASCAR and Rev Racing continue to engage in unlawful hiring practices “under the guise of rebranding as ‘diverse backgrounds and experiences.’”
Currently, there are only four non-white drivers in its Cup Series: one Black driver, Bubba Wallace, and three Mexican drivers. Not to mention there are no female drivers in NASCAR’s Cup Series.
Numbers don’t lie. The sport is predominantly white but I guess they want to make sure they keep it that way.
Source: Essence
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Matthew Perry Remembered On X By Fans Of ‘Friends’ Star #matthewperry
-
The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes 2023
-
Tiffany “New York” Pollard Drags Omarosa For All The Filth, X Applauds The Legend
-
Radio One Baltimore's Think Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch
-
Toni Braxton And Birdman Set The Internet Ablaze With An Adorable Selfie
-
Twitter Reacts To Russell Wilson’s Waffle House Birthday Surprise For His Queen Ciara
-
Welcome To The 2023 Spooky Szn: Pumpkin Patches, Haunted Houses and Family Friendly Fall Activities In Maryland