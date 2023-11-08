White Men Are Claiming Illegal Discrimination In This Sport

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

White Men Are Saying NASCAR Discriminates Against Them With Diversity Efforts

Discrimination in sports is not an unheard of claim especially with the history of our country.

But these claims of illegal discrimination are not coming from minorities or people of color. These are the claims of white men.

America First Legal (AFL), a conservative legal group, has filed a complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), alleging that NASCAR’s diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives violate Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits discrimination based on race and sex.

According to the AFL’s letter to the EEOC, the programs were intended for women and ethnic minorities. However, they were updated on Sept. 1 to say they sought applicants of “diverse backgrounds and experiences,”

Despite the language change, AFL claimed that NASCAR and Rev Racing continue to engage in unlawful hiring practices “under the guise of rebranding as ‘diverse backgrounds and experiences.’”

Currently, there are only four non-white drivers in its Cup Series: one Black driver, Bubba Wallace, and three Mexican drivers. Not to mention there are no female drivers in NASCAR’s Cup Series.

Numbers don’t lie. The sport is predominantly white but I guess they want to make sure they keep it that way.

