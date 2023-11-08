Wow: Seventeen Sets Of Twin In One Kindergarten Class

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Pennsylvania school district welcomes 17 sets of twins all set to graduate in 2036: ‘Unique situation’

A Pennsylvania school district is experiencing somewhat of a phenomenon, one that has never happened before. They are expecting welcoming 17 sets of twins to its kindergarten class this year.

One elementary School leads the way with seven pairs, while has six sets and the third has four.

The unique situation has given the class a nickname, Twin-dergarten.

I tell you what, seventeen pairs of twins in one area. Something’s in the water or someone is trying to double up on the population.

Well, either way, if they all stay on track, the class of 2036 will definitely be twinning.

