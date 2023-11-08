Bmore City ID Program Could Finally Happen

THE BUZZ!
Baltimore City ID program getting fresh look seven years after passage
Baltimore City is considering reviving a municipal identification card program seven years after getting ok’d by the city council.
The program, initially approved in 2016, would provide city identification cards to residents who have difficulty obtaining federal identification, such as homeless people, immigrants, and people recently released from incarceration.
It has not been implemented or funded in the past, but Mayor Brandon Scott has said that he is committed to moving it forward. A request for proposal for the municipal IDs is in the works.
District 14 Councilwoman Odette Ramos, who has been advocating for the program’s revival, said that she hopes to see it implemented soon. She said that the program would be a valuable resource for many Baltimore residents.
The resolution was discussed by the City Council’s Health, Environment, and Technology Committee this morning
Source: Baltimore Sun / Govtech
