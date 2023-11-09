DOJ: Politicians And More Caught In Sex Ring

THE BUZZ!
Politicians, military officers were clients of ‘high-end brothel network’: DOJ
They advertised their services through two websites, posing as a high-end nude photography business. In reality, these websites were fronts for the brothel, charging rates ranging from $350 to $600 per hour.
And before you could get service. Clients had to complete a form that included their employer’s information and a reference. The Justice Department reported that they interviewed 20 men as part of their investigation.
According to court records, the operators maintained phone records of their customers and would send them a “menu” of available services via text messages.
No customer names were disclosed in the federal charging documents.
But when those names do come out. Expect some shockers.
Source: ABC
