DOJ: Politicians And More Caught In Sex Ring

Published on November 9, 2023

Politicians, military officers were clients of ‘high-end brothel network’: DOJ

Politicians, high-tech and pharmaceutical executives, doctors, military officers, government contractors with security clearances, professors, lawyers, scientists, and accountants were among the clientele of a “high-end brothel network” recently exposed by the Justice Department.
The alleged operators were running the ring out of upscale luxury apartments in both Boston and Northern Virginia. Primarily recruiting Asian women for their services.

They advertised their services through two websites, posing as a high-end nude photography business. In reality, these websites were fronts for the brothel, charging rates ranging from $350 to $600 per hour.

And before you could get service. Clients had to complete a form that included their employer’s information and a reference. The Justice Department reported that they interviewed 20 men as part of their investigation.

According to court records, the operators maintained phone records of their customers and would send them a “menu” of available services via text messages.

No customer names were disclosed in the federal charging documents.

But when those names do come out. Expect some shockers.

Source: ABC

