This NFL Team Turns To Black Leadership And Makes History.

THE BUZZ!
The Las Vegas Raiders Have An All-Black Leadership Team For The First Time In NFL History
First up
Source: Essence
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Beyoncé Dancer Laurent Of Les Twins Accused Of Fathering A Staggering 37 Children
-
Tiffany “New York” Pollard Drags Omarosa For All The Filth, X Applauds The Legend
-
The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes 2023
-
Former Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby found guilty of perjury
-
Bill Cosby To Be Released From Prison After Court Overturns Sexual Assault Conviction
-
Quiz: Can You Name These Black TV Best Friends?
-
SWAT Raids 77 Year Old Woman's Home; Gay Rights And Religion At The Supreme Court; & 10 year Old Charged As An Adult