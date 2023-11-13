This NFL Team Turns To Black Leadership And Makes History.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The Las Vegas Raiders Have An All-Black Leadership Team For The First Time In NFL History

The NFL achieved a historical milestone with the Las Vegas Raiders becoming the first team in the league to have a Black president, head coach, and general manager at the same damn time.

Sandra Douglass Morgan was named president in 2022. Antonio Pierce was promoted to interim head coach in 2023. And Champ Kelly was named interim general manager in 2023.

Douglass Morgan, the only black woman leading an NFL team, acknowledges the importance of her role. She states that she is not there to avoid problems, but to address them and lead the Raiders into a new chapter of growth.

Well the Raiders fans have the Black Hole and now they have Black leadership.

Big shout to the Raiders and congratulations to all three of them on their historic move.

