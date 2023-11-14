A Student Avoided Paying Rent By Living Inside A Mall.

THE BUZZ!
Chinese student arrested after secretly living under a mall staircase for 6 months: reports
Next,
A Mall motel, not really.
You might’ve heard of the term struggling College student.
Well this student did something to help save big money on his rent, by eliminating the bill altogether.
Instead the student created a living space in a secluded spot, under some stairs inside a mall in Shanghai China. He had an ergonomic chair, tent, mattress, table, and a computer, according to a post on X shared by Shanghai Daily.
It was reported that he used an inverter generate electricity to power his computer, cellphone, and a kettle.
He was eventually found by a security guard who let him stay because he said he needed a place to study.
Months later he was found again by mall cop. This one was not so understanding. He arrested the young man for his illicit incognito abode.
Shanghai is the 12th most expensive place to live in the world. Not a good stat for a struggling Collège student.
But salute to his resourcefulness. It worked for about six months.
