A Mom’s Poop Transplant Helped Her Son’s Chron’s Disease. But There Was A Side Effect.

A man gave himself poop transplants using his mom’s feces to treat his debilitating Crohn’s. Then he started experiencing her menopause symptoms.

A man from Toronto, Canada, was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis at the age of 18 and later developed Crohn’s disease, a chronic inflammatory bowel disease.

His symptoms were so severe that he was hospitalized and going to the bathroom up to 40 times a day. In desperation, his mother contacted a Doctor who was a pioneer in fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT), a treatment that involves transferring healthy gut bacteria from a donor to a recipient. Basically, a poop transplant.

After her stool was tested for any infections or diseases, his Mother began donating her stool to her son on Christmas Day 2008. They did the transplants every day for a month, then every two days for a month, then every three days for a month, and then once a month for three and a half years.

The FMTs worked, and he was symptom-free and off medication. However, he also experienced some unexpected side effects, including sweating, hot flashes, and mood swings. He was experiencing what his menopausal mother was experiencing. This is because the donated poop can transmit high levels of hormones.

FMTs have also been shown to benefit people with autism, Parkinson’s disease, and alopecia. But before FMTs are widely accepted as a treatment for various medical diseases, further research must be done.

The other benefits of poop, who knew. That’s some good ish.

