Will Smith Responds To Alleged Claims of A Sexual Hook-up with Actor Duane Martin

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

Will Smith’s rep denies Brother Bilaal’s ‘unequivocally false’ claim actor had sex with Duane Martin

Next,

From entanglements to separations, red table talks to an Oscar slap. The Fresh Prince is in the headlines again.

This time his rep is making a statement in response to an alleged claim that he and actor Duane Martin hooked up.

The claim was made by Will Smith’s former assistant Brother Bilaal who told blogger Tasha k that he “opened the door to Duane’s dressing room” and saw “Duane having anal sex with Will” over a couch.

Well, a spokesperson for Will Smith has denied the allegations, calling them “completely fabricated” and “unequivocally false.”

Also, a source close to Will says he is even considering taking legal action over the remarks.

And now a days you never know if someone is dealing with truth or just trying to make a come up.

Source: Page Six