Maryland Job Market Reaches A Good Milestone

Maryland has the lowest unemployment rate in American history, at just 1.6%

Maryland’s job market has achieved a remarkable milestone.

The state’s unemployment rate plummeted to an unprecedented low of 1.6% in September.

This is a big difference to the national unemployment rate of 3.8% for the same month. Moreover, according to a CNN analysis, Maryland boasts the lowest seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of any state since records began in 1976.

Maryland’s remarkably low unemployment rate can be attributed to several factors, including a decrease in the number of working-age individuals due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a gradual recovery from the pandemic’s aftermath, and a thriving job market in the government and healthcare sectors.

Also, the ratio of job vacancies to unemployed job seekers serves as a reliable indicator of labor market tightness. Maryland ranks second in the US with 183,000 job openings in August, according to the most recent available data.