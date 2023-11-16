Maryland Job Market Reaches A Good Milestone

jobseeke
Maryland has the lowest unemployment rate in American history, at just 1.6%
Maryland’s remarkably low unemployment rate can be attributed to several factors, including a decrease in the number of working-age individuals due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a gradual recovery from the pandemic’s aftermath, and a thriving job market in the government and healthcare sectors.
Also, the ratio of job vacancies to unemployed job seekers serves as a reliable indicator of labor market tightness. Maryland ranks second in the US with 183,000 job openings in August, according to the most recent available data.
