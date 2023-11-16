Listen Live
Maryland Job Market Reaches A Good Milestone

Published on November 16, 2023

Maryland has the lowest unemployment rate in American history, at just 1.6%

Maryland’s job market has achieved a remarkable milestone.
The state’s unemployment rate plummeted to an unprecedented low of 1.6% in September.
This is a big difference to the national unemployment rate of 3.8% for the same month. Moreover, according to a CNN analysis, Maryland boasts the lowest seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of any state since records began in 1976.

Maryland’s remarkably low unemployment rate can be attributed to several factors, including a decrease in the number of working-age individuals due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a gradual recovery from the pandemic’s aftermath, and a thriving job market in the government and healthcare sectors.

Also, the ratio of job vacancies to unemployed job seekers serves as a reliable indicator of labor market tightness. Maryland ranks second in the US with 183,000 job openings in August, according to the most recent available data.

Okay MD, lets get this money. Now we just need that economic growth to continue and make some differences in our communities.
Source: CNN

