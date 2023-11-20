A 2 Year Old Injured After Firing Gun In A Walmart Store

THE BUZZ!
2-year-old injured after firing gun he pulled from his mother’s purse inside Ohio Walmart
The gun was left unattended by the boy’s mother, who was carrying a 9mm Taurus handgun in her purse at the time. The toddler got his hands on the gun and shot it, sending the bullet through the ceiling. Contact with the magazine caused slight injuries to the boy’s forehead.
Fortunately, there were no other reports of injuries.
The infant however, was sent to an urgent care clinic for treatment after being discharged into the care of a guardian.
Authorities detained the Mother and charged her with endangering children on one count.
In a statement on social media, the Waverly Police Department emphasized the importance of responsible firearm ownership and storage, particularly for those with children. Urging parents to keep firearms unloaded and locked in a secure location, out of reach of children.
Imagine going to pick up a little something and then a 2 year old is in the store bussing shots.
Source: USA Today
