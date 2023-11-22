This HBCU Set To Make History. As a Host Venue of a 2024 Presidential Debate

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

VIRGINIA STATE UNIVERSITY WILL BE FIRST HBCU TO HOST A PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE IN 2024

This HBCU will play an important part of the road to the next President of the United States. And make history doing it.

Virginia State University (VSU) is making history as the first Historically Black College or University (HBCU) to host a presidential debate in a general election. This historic event will take place on October 1, 2024, at the VSU Multipurpose Center.

VSU President expressed the university’s honor and gratitude for being chosen to host the debate. He said, that this momentous occasion not only signifies a significant milestone for VSU but also elevates the stature of HBCUs across the nation.

The students are excited and shocked as well. The the Student Government Association President, told the news station. “I was really, really, really surprised. It usually would go to a Howard, a Spellman, larger institutions. Adding, knowing they will be able to say they were the first to ever do it, means a lot.

She also hopes the event will shed light on students’ concerns about their future.

Big deal for VSU and HBCU’s everywhere for real.

