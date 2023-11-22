This HBCU Set To Make History. As a Host Venue of a 2024 Presidential Debate

THE BUZZ!
VIRGINIA STATE UNIVERSITY WILL BE FIRST HBCU TO HOST A PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE IN 2024
First up
This HBCU will play an important part of the road to the next President of the United States. And make history doing it.
Virginia State University (VSU) is making history as the first Historically Black College or University (HBCU) to host a presidential debate in a general election. This historic event will take place on October 1, 2024, at the VSU Multipurpose Center.
VSU President expressed the university’s honor and gratitude for being chosen to host the debate. He said, that this momentous occasion not only signifies a significant milestone for VSU but also elevates the stature of HBCUs across the nation.
The students are excited and shocked as well. The the Student Government Association President, told the news station. “I was really, really, really surprised. It usually would go to a Howard, a Spellman, larger institutions. Adding, knowing they will be able to say they were the first to ever do it, means a lot.
She also hopes the event will shed light on students’ concerns about their future.
Big deal for VSU and HBCU’s everywhere for real.
Source: Blavity
-
Cassie Accuses Diddy of Rape and Years of Abuse in Lawsuit
-
Marlon Wayans Talks Journey Of Accepting Transgender Son, Social Media Salutes
-
Former Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby found guilty of perjury
-
Ferguson Cops, Courts Targeted African-Americans To Increase Revenue [VIDEO]
-
Bill Cosby To Be Released From Prison After Court Overturns Sexual Assault Conviction
-
Diddy Gets Romantic And Throws A Surprise Party For Cassie’s 29th Birthday
-
SWAT Raids 77 Year Old Woman's Home; Gay Rights And Religion At The Supreme Court; & 10 year Old Charged As An Adult
-
Radio One General Promotional Rules