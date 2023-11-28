Iconic Baltimore News Figure Pat Warren Passes Away

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

State, local leaders react to passing of former WJZ anchor, reporter Pat Warren: 'A friend to Baltimoreans'

In a heartfelt tribute, WJZ mourns the loss of Pat Warren who passed over the weekend. She was a former anchor and reporter who dedicated nearly 30 years of her career to serving Baltimore. Pat joined WJZ in 1992 and became a beloved figure amongst both viewers and local leaders.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott on social media describes her as a reporter who “kept it real” and shaped the city’s news landscape for generations.

Congressman Kweisi Mfume reflected on her class and balance in reporting the facts without prejudice. While former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan acknowledged her unwavering commitment to truth and clarity.

Pat Warren’s legacy was a trusted journalist and a friend to Baltimoreans and she will forever be an iconic figure in the news industry and this city.. To her family, love ones and friends blessings and strength.

Source: CBS