This 6 Year Old Girl Is Smart, Like Einstein Level Smart.

6-YEAR-OLD GENIUS HAS AN IQ ALMOST AS HIGH AS ALBERT EINSTEIN

First up.

Forget smarter than a fifth grader.

There are not many smarter than this 6 year old girl from Rockaway, New Jersey, named Declan Lopez. She has joined the Mensa Society, a nonprofit organization for people with high IQs. Declan’s IQ is 138, which is on the same level as Albert Einstein’s.

Her parents noticed her intelligence when she was just 18 months old. while on a trip they were in the airport, and she just started to count in Mandarin.

The early brilliance continues. She started reading books when she was 3 years old and now reads on a third or fourth-grade level.

Declan is interested in arts, science, math, and geography. nd says one her favorite things to learn is force in motion.

She likes playing with dolls, reciting elements on the periodic table, and guessing countries’ flags. In math, she is already multiplying and dividing..

And this young girl is on her way to accomplishing some big things.

Big shout to Declan and her parents.

Source: Blavity