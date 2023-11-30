This 6 Year Old Girl Is Smart, Like Einstein Level Smart.

THE BUZZ!
6-YEAR-OLD GENIUS HAS AN IQ ALMOST AS HIGH AS ALBERT EINSTEIN
First up.
Forget smarter than a fifth grader.
There are not many smarter than this 6 year old girl from Rockaway, New Jersey, named Declan Lopez. She has joined the Mensa Society, a nonprofit organization for people with high IQs. Declan’s IQ is 138, which is on the same level as Albert Einstein’s.
Source: Blavity
