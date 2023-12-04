And The Words Of The Year for 2023 are??????

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

‘Authentic’ is Merriam-Webster’s word of the year—see the other 13 words that defined 2023

Oxford University Press has named ‘rizz’ as its word of the year

First up.

It’s the time of year when we find out which words get the title.

And according to Merriam-Webster they crowned “authentic” its word of the year for 2023. Lookups for “authentic” spiked this year showing a higher interest in being genuine in a world saturated with filtered social media feeds, and celebrity influencers.

Authentic defined by Merriam -Webster means not false or imitation . true to one’s own personality, spirit, or character. worthy of acceptance or belief as conforming to or based on fact.

Now according to Oxford their word of the year is Rizz, which is a word used by Generation Z.

The term is believed to be a shortened form of the word ‘charisma’, taken from the middle part of the word, and refers to a person’s ability to attract a romantic partner through “style, charm or attractiveness.”

“Rizz” beat out word finalists like “Swiftie,” “situationship,” and “prompt,”

Keeping it real seems to be more popular than ever.