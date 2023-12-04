This Black politician Almost Sabotaged Herself In campaign Ad

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Congresswoman released ad telling supporters to vote on the wrong day

Next,

It is the holiday season but for some states and cities it is also election season. For candidates who are running it doesn’t take much to lose supporters. And making a mistake during your campaign run can be the difference between a win and a loss.

This Congresswoman made a huge mistake in her advertising campaign.

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas), who is running for Mayor of Houston, is in a runoff election. She released a campaign advertisement urging her supporters to vote. The problem is the advertisement had the wrong day.

Her TV ad told voters to cast their ballots by December 7th, even though the runoff election isn’t until December 9th.

Talk about shooting yourself in the foot.

Hopefully the mistake doesn’t cost her the win.

A win would that would be a historic one, making her Houston’s first Black female mayor.

Source: The Hill