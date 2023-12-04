Jussie Smollett back In The news and maybe back in Jail.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

THE BUZZ! Is it Back to Jail for Jussie Smollett? Here’s What We Know Lastly,

The Holidays come and go. And so does the Jussie Smollett hate crime hoax situation.

At least for right now.

It seems like the Empire star will have to return to jail to complete his 150-day jail sentence for falsely reporting a hate crime.

Evidently, he initially served just six days before his appeal put it on hold. That appeal was denied by an Illinois appellate court.

According to CBS News , the judge upheld his disorderly conduct conviction, which means he will have to fulfill the rest of his jail sentence for his crimes.

He was initially sentenced to 30-months of felony probation, 150-days in Cook County jail, over $100,000 in restitution and a $25,000 fine.

After the ruling a rep for Smollet said in a statement that they are preparing to escalate this matter to the Supreme Court, armed with a substantial body of evidence.

Meaning, this is not the last you will hear about the Jussie Smollett case.

Free Jussie.

Source: The Root