Mother in Jail After Allegedly Beating 3 Year Old Son To Death

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

THE BUZZ! Mother charged with beating 3-year-old child to death in Bel Air Lastly,

Back in town.

A 37-year-old mother from North Carolina, is facing charges for the alleged murder of her 3-year-old son in downtown Bel Air.

The incident occurred around 5:30 a.m. when an off-duty sheriff’s deputy discovered the woman walking in the street with her lifeless child. Police responded to a cardiac arrest call, and despite immediate lifesaving measures, the child was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Surveillance footage from a nearby business shows her violently assaulting the child, including banging his head against the asphalt. It also showed her grabbing the child’s legs and slamming him onto the ground.

Investigators discovered that earlier the child had been in the emergency room for ingesting a boric acid suppository.

During her bail review, the Mother appeared confused, she could not tell the judge what day it was or why she was even there.

Her bail was denied and the judge ordered a competency evaluation. And she is currently held without bail at the Harford County Detention Center.

Source: WBAL