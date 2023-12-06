Johnathan Majors Assault Trial: Shocking Allegations Emerge

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Jonathan Majors’ Ex Claims He Told Her to Be Like Coretta Scott King or Michelle Obama, Demanded ‘Total Compliance’

Actor Johnathan Majors’ assault trial began today, with explosive allegations about his behavior towards his ex-girlfriend surfacing in the opening statements.

The Assistant District Attorney painted a picture of psychological abuse. Accusing Majors of exhibiting a “cruel and manipulative pattern” against his ex. This alleged abuse included demanding complete compliance and expecting her to act like iconic figures Coretta Scott King and Michelle Obama by “making sacrifices for him.”

The prosecution outlining Majors’ increasingly aggressive behavior during the course of their two-year romance. Claims he erupts into a frenzy, screaming and throwing things at his ex-girlfriend, when his demands weren’t met.

The night of the alleged assault, the situation reached a boiling point. Prosecutors claim Majors attacked his ex-girlfriend after she discovered text messages from another woman on his phone. Alelgedly, he broke her middle finger, twisted her right forearm, and struck her ear, causing it to bleed.

Majors, who pleaded not guilty, faces charges of misdemeanor assault, aggravated harassment, and harassment. He faces up to a year in prison if convicted, and the trial is scheduled to run up to two weeks.

Source:: Complex