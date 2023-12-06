Listen Live
Guess Who Fought And Defended Oprah’s Honor While Behind Bars.

Published on December 6, 2023

Here’s Why Other Inmates Didn’t Insult Oprah Winfrey Around Suge Knight


Oprah Winfrey has fans everywhere. even behind bars.
And this particular inmate says he has been extremely protective of Oprah while he was doing time. That inmate is none other than co founder of Death Row Records, Suge Knight.
On his prison podcast, “Collect Call.” He admitted to physically assaulting inmates who disrespected the media mogul.
“I remember back in the day, doing time, when people said something bad about Oprah Winfrey. Shit, I got in their ass,” Knight said. “You talking about this Black woman. I fried their shit up, slapped the shit out of them—‘Don’t say nothing about this Black sister.’”

Then he said something about the black sister. He said she wouldn’t feature rappers on her show but promoted the N.W.A. movie “Straight Outta Compton,” a film he blames for his current 28-year sentence.
How Oprah feels about all that, we don’t know. but I’m sure it won’t make her favorite things of this year list.
Who knew Oprah had some Death Row Record Ties.
That’s what’ s happening today inside the buzz for full details on this story and more go to magicbaltimore.com

Source: The Root

