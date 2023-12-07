Listen Live
Oprah Winfrey Surprises Young Actress On Instagram With A special Invitation.

Published on December 7, 2023

THE BUZZ!

Oprah gives special invite to girl who reenacted ‘The Color Purple’ scene

Lastly,
Social Media has also allowed for some great moments for people to get discovered. And for this one young girl, her social media post led her to an unforgettable experience and opportunity.
Rosie Mckee, went viral for reenacting a scene from “The Color Purple.” The video, posted on Instagram, featured her acting out all the roles in the famous dinner table scene, lip-syncing the characters’ lines flawlessly.

The video impressed a lot of people even someone close to the film, Oprah Winfrey, She was even more impressed to learn that the young lady did all the parts herself.
Oprah surprised McKee with a phone call, praising her reenactment and admitting its difficulty even for seasoned actors. “When I did it years ago, it took us three days,” she revealed, “And you nailed it!”
To top it all off, Oprah invited McKee to walk the “purple carpet” with her at the Los Angeles premiere of “The Color Purple” film, generously offering to provide matching purple outfits for the special occasion.
Even with social media, It goes to show it’s not the tool, its who is using it.

Source: newpittsburghcourier

