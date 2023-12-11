What are your Top Google Searches This year? Here’s The Worlds List?

THE BUZZ!
What did you Google in 2023? ‘Barbie,’ Israel-Hamas war are among the year’s top internet searches
- News trend – the Israel Hamas war
- Trending person and athlete was Buffalo Bills NFL player Damar Hamlin who suffered from cardia arrest during a game.
- Movies – Barbie took the crown.
- Tv shows – The Last of us topped other shows.
- Recipe – Bibimbap (bee-BIM-bop) a Korean dish of steamed white rice with assorted fresh, marinated, and sautéed vegetables along with raw or seared meat.
- Shakira was the most searched musician.
- And the most searched song, was a song when translated is called Idol from a Japanese group called Yoasobi (Yo-zow-bee).
Source: AP News
