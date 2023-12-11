What are your Top Google Searches This year? Here’s The Worlds List?

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

What did you google the most this year?

Well, Google collected its 2023 search results from Jan. 1 through Nov. 27 of this year. And some top searches may surprise you while others won’t.

Top searches per Google’s global data include:

News trend – the Israel Hamas war

Trending person and athlete was Buffalo Bills NFL player Damar Hamlin who suffered from cardia arrest during a game.

Movies – Barbie took the crown.

Tv shows – The Last of us topped other shows.

Recipe – Bibimbap (bee-BIM-bop) a Korean dish of steamed white rice with assorted fresh, marinated, and sautéed vegetables along with raw or seared meat.

Shakira was the most searched musician.

And the most searched song, was a song when translated is called Idol from a Japanese group called Yoasobi (Yo-zow-bee).

Where any of those words in your Google search history this year?

Source: AP News