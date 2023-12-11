Listen Live
The Buzz

What are your Top Google Searches This year? Here’s The Worlds List?

Published on December 11, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

What did you Google in 2023? ‘Barbie,’ Israel-Hamas war are among the year’s top internet searches

Lastly,
What did you google the most this year?
Well, Google collected its 2023 search results from Jan. 1 through Nov. 27 of this year.  And some top searches may surprise you while others won’t.
Top searches per Google’s global data include:
Where any of those words in your Google search history this year?

Source: AP News

RELATED TAGS

Buffalo Bills Hamas headlines Interesting Headlines Israel korean News Ryan Da Lion the buzz The Lion's Den

More from Magic 95.9

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close