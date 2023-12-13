Listen Live
The Buzz

New Twist To A Classic TV Show: Good Times Is Coming back

Published on December 13, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

‘Good Times’ Sets Ranada Shepard As Showrunner; JB Smoove, Yvette Nicole Brown & Jay Pharoah To Star In Netflix’s Animated Reboot

Next,

Television’s first African American two-parent family sitcom. Good Times is getting a reboot, an animated one.

Netflix announced the star studded voice cast which includes,

  • JB Smoove
  • Yvette Nicole Brown
  • Jay Pharoah will paly JJ Evans
  • Marsai Martin
  • Slink Johnson
  • Rashida “Sheedz” Olayiwola

The animated series follows the fourth generation of the Evans family residing in the familiar apartment 17C of Chicago’s last remaining housing projects. While things may have changed, the challenges of everyday life remain, as the family continues to navigate love, laughter, and the struggles of making ends meet.

Related Stories

The Netflix and Sony Pictures Television comedy has no official release date, but reports say it will premiere in Summer 2024.

Source:Deadline

RELATED TAGS

comedy Good Times TV show headlines Interesting Headlines netflix News Ryan Da Lion sitcom television the buzz The Lion's Den

More from Magic 95.9

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close