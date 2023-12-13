New Twist To A Classic TV Show: Good Times Is Coming back

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

‘Good Times’ Sets Ranada Shepard As Showrunner; JB Smoove, Yvette Nicole Brown & Jay Pharoah To Star In Netflix’s Animated Reboot

Television’s first African American two-parent family sitcom. Good Times is getting a reboot, an animated one.

Netflix announced the star studded voice cast which includes,

JB Smoove

Yvette Nicole Brown

Jay Pharoah will paly JJ Evans

Marsai Martin

Slink Johnson

Rashida “Sheedz” Olayiwola

The animated series follows the fourth generation of the Evans family residing in the familiar apartment 17C of Chicago’s last remaining housing projects. While things may have changed, the challenges of everyday life remain, as the family continues to navigate love, laughter, and the struggles of making ends meet.

The Netflix and Sony Pictures Television comedy has no official release date, but reports say it will premiere in Summer 2024.

Source:Deadline