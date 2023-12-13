New Twist To A Classic TV Show: Good Times Is Coming back

THE BUZZ!
‘Good Times’ Sets Ranada Shepard As Showrunner; JB Smoove, Yvette Nicole Brown & Jay Pharoah To Star In Netflix’s Animated Reboot
Next,
Television’s first African American two-parent family sitcom. Good Times is getting a reboot, an animated one.
Netflix announced the star studded voice cast which includes,
- JB Smoove
- Yvette Nicole Brown
- Jay Pharoah will paly JJ Evans
- Marsai Martin
- Slink Johnson
- Rashida “Sheedz” Olayiwola
The animated series follows the fourth generation of the Evans family residing in the familiar apartment 17C of Chicago’s last remaining housing projects. While things may have changed, the challenges of everyday life remain, as the family continues to navigate love, laughter, and the struggles of making ends meet.
Source:Deadline
-
Teyana Taylor Addresses Court Docs Naming Iman Shumpert’s Cheating Scandals & “Narcissistic Behavior,” Social Media Responds
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
SWAT Raids 77 Year Old Woman's Home; Gay Rights And Religion At The Supreme Court; & 10 year Old Charged As An Adult
-
Congratulations! Ciara Welcomes A Beautiful Baby Girl, Amora Princess
-
The ‘Singles Tax’: Nearly Half Of Black Americans Are Single And It’s Burning Holes In Their Pockets to
-
Diddy’s Former Bodyguard Co-Signs Cassie’s Allegations, Says She Wasn’t The Only One
-
Commemorating The 65th Anniversary Of ‘The Kissing Case’
-
Exploring The History Of The NBA’s Lack Of Black Ownership