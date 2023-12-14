A No Whites Allowed Holiday Party For City Council members

THE BUZZ!
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu defends ‘electeds of color’ holiday party after invitation backlash: ‘Honest mistake’
First up.
One embarrassing thing is to have an event and then send an invitations to people who were not invited.
That’s the situation when the office of Boston’s first Asian American Mayor mistakenly sent email invitations to everyone.
The issue is not everyone was invited. The holiday event, a decade long tradition, was for “elected officials of color” but the miscommunication was shared with all members of the city council, even white members.
The Mayor called the email snafu a mistake and defended the event. Saying, “I’ve been a part of a group that gathers, representing elected officials of color across all different levels of government in Massachusetts,” according to WCVB. “A group that has been in place for more than a decade, and the opportunity to create a space for people to celebrate and rotate who hosts.”
She added there would be other gatherings for all elected officials to attend. And she is looking forward to celebrating with everyone at the other holiday parties.
But a no whites holiday party in Boston, yeah you know some folks were pretty upset over that.
Source: NY Post
