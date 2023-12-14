10 Year Old Gets Probation & A Book Report For Urinating In Public

THE BUZZ!
A 10-year-old in Mississippi who was arrested for urinating in public gets probation and a book report assignment
The incident happened when the young boy had to use the bathroom but there were none around on this private property. So he relived himself behind his Mother’s car. he was spotted by an officer who approached spoke with his Mom and then proceeded to call for backup, four other police officers including a lieutenant arrived on the scene. And despite of his Mother’s cries, the young kid was arrested and placed in the back of a police car.
Source:: CNN
