You Did What On The Job: Yeah you Can Get Fired For That.

Published on December 18, 2023

Senate staffer fired after X-rated video appeared to show him having sex in famous Congress hearing room

First up,

There’s more than hearings happening in Congressional chambers.

“The Daily Caller reports that a 24-year-old assistant to Democratic Senator Ben Cardin was fired from his job after an allegedly inappropriate video filmed in a congressional hearing chamber surfaced.
The former staffer was seen having sex with an unidentified male in the video. In reference to the dispute, the Cardin office confirmed his dismissal, stating, they are no longer employed by the US Senate.”

Capitol Police notified CNN that they were aware of the video and that further inquiries were being conducted. Even though they haven’t personally verified the video’s details, they are still looking into it.”

The congressional hearing room, where the video was allegedly filmed, holds historical significance, having witnessed events like James Comey’s testimony on Donald Trump in 2016 and the 9/11 commission hearings.”

And now this.

I guess gavels aren’t the only thing swinging in these Congress hearing rooms.

Source: Business Insider

congress dating on the job FBI headlines Interesting Headlines James Comey News Ryan Da Lion sex the buzz The Lion's Den

