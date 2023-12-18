Listen Live
The Buzz

Drug Addiction: Woman Stabs A Dog And Bites Two People

Published on December 18, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

Woman Who Stabbed Dog, Bit Two People During Home Invasion Sentenced to 12 Years in Prison

Next,

One more reason drug addiction can be bad for you.

It can make you do thigs like this 26 year old woman, who broke in to someone’s home with a knife, leading to a violent altercation and a traumatizing experience for the residents

At the time of the home invasion, the intruder was confronted by the residents of the home and a concerned neighbor who came to help. She allegedly stabbed their dog who began to have seizures before dying shortly after. The woman also bit two people.

Related Stories

According to reports, she apologized to the victims with tears in her eyes and urged the court to allow her to finish a drug rehabilitation program. She blamed her criminal background for her addiction to methamphetamine and prescription medications.

Nonetheless, she pleaded guilty to eight charges, which included recklessly endangering another person, simple assault and cruelty to animals,

She was was given a 12-year maximum sentence with eligibility for parole after three and a half years.

And she’s very lucky because in a different home, she could’ve been the one dead, not the dog.

Source:: Complex

RELATED TAGS

Animal Cruelty Animals headlines Interesting Headlines News Ryan Da Lion the buzz The Lion's Den

More from Magic 95.9

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close