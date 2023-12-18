Drug Addiction: Woman Stabs A Dog And Bites Two People

THE BUZZ!
Woman Who Stabbed Dog, Bit Two People During Home Invasion Sentenced to 12 Years in Prison
Next,
It can make you do thigs like this 26 year old woman, who broke in to someone’s home with a knife, leading to a violent altercation and a traumatizing experience for the residents
At the time of the home invasion, the intruder was confronted by the residents of the home and a concerned neighbor who came to help. She allegedly stabbed their dog who began to have seizures before dying shortly after. The woman also bit two people.
According to reports, she apologized to the victims with tears in her eyes and urged the court to allow her to finish a drug rehabilitation program. She blamed her criminal background for her addiction to methamphetamine and prescription medications.
Nonetheless, she pleaded guilty to eight charges, which included recklessly endangering another person, simple assault and cruelty to animals,
She was was given a 12-year maximum sentence with eligibility for parole after three and a half years.
And she’s very lucky because in a different home, she could’ve been the one dead, not the dog.
Source:: Complex
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Actor Christian Keyes Accuses Unnamed “Powerful” Person Of Sexual Harassment
-
Same Day: Spa Shooter Bought His Gun Faster Than Georgia Voter Registration Takes
-
Congratulations! Ciara Welcomes A Beautiful Baby Girl, Amora Princess
-
SWAT Raids 77 Year Old Woman's Home; Gay Rights And Religion At The Supreme Court; & 10 year Old Charged As An Adult
-
Jamie Foxx Says “He Couldn’t Walk” In 1st Public Appearance Since Battling Mystery Illness
-
Kanye West Doubled Down On Comments & Opinion On Adolf Hitler With Alex Jones
-
Small Doses: Personal Stories From An Afro-Palestinian