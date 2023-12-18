Listen Live
2 year Old Toddler Shot And Killed In Baltimore

Published on December 18, 2023

Toddler shot and killed in Northwest Baltimore

Lastly,
Back in town tragedy strikes again.

A young life was cut short Sunday evening in Baltimore when a 2-year-old girl named Charlee Gamble was shot inside a house on Park Heights Avenue.

Police rushed to the scene around 7:10 p.m. after the child was brought to a hospital with a gunshot wound. Sadly, despite medical efforts, Charlee succumbed to her injuries.

Homicide detectives are now leading the investigation into this heartbreaking incident. While details remain limited, they urge anyone with information to come forward. Tips can be called in to Homicide Detectives at 410-396-2100 or anonymously to Metro Crime Stoppers at 866-7LOCKUP.

And this hurts so much because that young girl did not deserve this, her family doesn’t deserve to mourn the loss of a 2 year old family member.
Senseless and unnecessary gun violence.

Source: Black Enterprise

