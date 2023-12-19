Seized: Jalapeno Paste Stuffed With $10 Million Worth of Narcotics.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Border agents find $10 million of meth and cocaine hidden in jalapeño paste shipment

When it comes to drug smuggling, people have come up with some very creative ways to get product across the border.

This tractor trailer driver with a shipment of jalapeno paste tried to smuggle millions of dollars worth of narcotics before he was stopped by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in San Diego.

2 year Old Toddler Shot And Killed In Baltimore They were alerted by trained K-9 units, and after further investigation of his cargo. They found 349 “suspicious packages.” Stuffed in those packages were a lot of drugs. I’m talking over 3000 pounds of methamphetamine and over 500 pounds of cocaine, worth over $10 million dollars. According to a press release, the contents of the packages were seized by the law enforcement officers. And the man was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for “further processing.”

I guess those jalapeno peppers weren’t strong enough to fool the k9 units. Or these dogs got super a super special sense of smell.

Either way he probably won’t want to et, look, or smell a jalapeno ever again in life.

Source: The Hill