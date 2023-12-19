Seized: Jalapeno Paste Stuffed With $10 Million Worth of Narcotics.

THE BUZZ!
Border agents find $10 million of meth and cocaine hidden in jalapeño paste shipment
They were alerted by trained K-9 units, and after further investigation of his cargo. They found 349 “suspicious packages.” Stuffed in those packages were a lot of drugs. I’m talking over 3000 pounds of methamphetamine and over 500 pounds of cocaine, worth over $10 million dollars.
According to a press release, the contents of the packages were seized by the law enforcement officers. And the man was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for “further processing.”
Source: The Hill
