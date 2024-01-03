A New Boxing Policy: Transgender Boxers See A New Development in Sport.

THE BUZZ!
TRANSGENDER BOXERS ALLOWED TO FIGHT FOR USA BOXING UNDER NEW CONDITIONS
First up.
- Transgender athletes can compete in their chosen category, but specific conditions must be met. This includes hormone testing, minimum hormone level requirements, and gender reassignment surgery for female-to-male athletes.
- The policy prioritizes safety and fair competition. Hormone testing and case-by-case evaluations are crucial to ensure a level playing field.
Young boxers under 18 compete based on their birth gender. But for older athletes, USA Boxing is on the lookout for fairness. They check things like hormone levels and even have special reviews for each athlete to make sure everyone fights on an even playing field. This way, no one has an unfair advantage in the ring, no matter their gender identity.
-
