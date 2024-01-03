Harvard University’s First Black President Makes History After Resigning.

THE BUZZ!
HARVARD PRESIDENT CLAUDINE GAY RESIGNS, SHORTEST TENURE IN UNIVERSITY HISTORY
And it didn’t take the school long to confirm her departure. just minutes later an email from the Corporation confirmed Gay’s resignation and thanked her for her service to the University.
Working while black.
Source: The Crimson
