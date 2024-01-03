Harvard University’s First Black President Makes History After Resigning.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Speaking of interesting.

Claudine Gay’s hiring as president of Harvard University was a historic one, and her departure is from the position was also historic.

She became the school’s 30th president and the first black woman to hold the position. After here recent resignation, her tenure of just six months and two days is the shortest in Harvard’s history.

Her resignation comes after intense scrutiny over the University’s response to the Israel-Hamas conflict and her congressional testimony, allegations of plagiarism and concerns about her academic integrity arose.

In an email, Gay wrote that she chose to resign following discussions with members of the Harvard Corporation. Saying, “It has become clear that it is in the best interests of Harvard for me to resign so that our community can navigate this moment of extraordinary challenge with a focus on the institution rather than any individual,” she did add that she will however, continue to serve on Harvard’s faculty.