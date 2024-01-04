Cedric The Entertainer Responds To Katt Williams Comments.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Cedric The Entertainer Responds to Katt Williams Saying He Wanted to ‘Bust’ Him In His Stomach Over Alleged Stolen Joke In ‘Kings of Comedy’ Special

Katt Williams while on the Club Shay Shay podcast spoke about Cedric The Entertainer, who he claims stole one of his best jokes at the time back in 1998. Saying Ced did pretty much the same joke verbatim on the Kings of Comedy as his last joke.

It’s not a new accusation for Katt but it came back up because he says he gave Cedric a pass for years after he apologized. But after he denied stealing the joke years later, Katt got angry all over again.

So mad, he said, I woulda bust Cedric’s stomach,”

Well Cedric addressed it the first time and said it was a lie and that he was doing that joke way before 1988 when Katt did it.

Now he’s doubling down. He took to the comment section of the shaderoom and wrote,

“Revisionist History, regardless of whatever Katt’s opinion, my career can’t be reduced to One Joke Katt Williams claims as his. I been [in] over 40 movies, my specials and brand speak volumes for[who] I am. He then went on to say, “And all that tough talk! Is corny af I’m grown a— man and none of that s—t gonna go like you think. You do you and I got this over here.”

In comedy, everything ain’t funny.