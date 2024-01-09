Baltimore’s First Homicide Victim of 2024 Identified

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Teenager identified as Baltimore’s first homicide victim of 2024

2023 statistics showed a significant drop in homicides and for the first time in almost a decade we ended the year under 300.

But 2024 didn’t take long to kick off the count with the city’s first murder.

The incident took place on the 2nd day of January when police responded for a Shot Spotter Alert, where they found an unresponsive victim.

Police identified the victim as 16-year-old Noah Gibson, who was killed on Gorman Avenue near Bentalou.

One disturbing similarity between the first murders of this year and of last year, is that both victims were teenagers.

At this time no arrests have been announced in the case. But the investigation continues and detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Source:: CBS