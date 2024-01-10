Noah Knigga: White High School Athlete Is Going Viral…Because of His Name.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

Noah Knigga: High school sports star clears up how to pronounce his name in interview with Robert Griffin III after going viral online ahead of West Virginia college visit

Lastly,

Speaking of names.

This two sport high school star is getting a lot of attention for his play on the field and on the court. But he’s getting even more attention because of his name, Noah Knigga. A name which has made him a viral sensation. And at first look you automatically think of an offensive racial slur, if pronounced a certain way.

But we are all wrong, the young star with his family in a recent interview with former NFL player Robert Griffin III, cleared up the correct pronunciation of his name, and it is actually sounded out like Kuh-nay-gah.

Robert Griffin III even told him he should get shirts made that say Kuh-Nay-Guh Please, which he felt would do numbers thanks to how people thought the last name was pronounced.

I still think it’s a name you shouldn’t say too fast it might still get you in trouble.

And I’m sure there have been some very interesting moments with announcers saying his name during games.

Big shout to Noah and the Kuh-Nay-Guh family.

But I think they knew what they were doing when they named their son.