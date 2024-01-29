Con Woman Accused of Stealing $100 Million From Army. Still Set To Get Full benefits.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

Con artist accused of stealing $100M from Army to spend on luxe homes, cars is allowed to retire with full benefits: ‘I earned it’

Next,

Speaking of getting big money.

A 57-year-old accused con artist who, despite being under investigation for allegedly defrauding the US Army of a staggering $100 million, has been given the green light to retire with full benefits.

The woman claims she “earned” her retirement package. And surprisingly, the military can’t do anything about it, claiming federal law protection as the issue.

Working as a civilian financial program manager she allegedly devised a scheme in 2016 to set up a fake company named Child Health and Youth Lifelong Development to siphon away Army funds for herself. A role in which she paid herself a $130,000 a year salary.

She used the funds to buy 31 properties in 5 states including here in Maryland. She also bought at least 80 vehicles, and authorities say they recovered more than $18 million in cash from six other accounts linked to her.

The former Army employee was arrested and charged with five counts of mail fraud, four counts of engaging in a monetary transaction greater than $10,000 using criminally derived proceeds. And one case of aggravated identity theft.

She was released without bail, and If found guilty, Mello may face a maximum jail sentence of 142 years.

If true, she got away with this scam for seven years and lived pretty good over that time.

Despite the fact that she is about to lose all of her material possessions as well as her freedom. She will not lose her retirement benefits.

No this is not a movie script. Although, I can see this as a Netflix documentary.