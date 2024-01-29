Arby’s Foundation Serves Up $1 Million to Erase Lunch Debt for Kids

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

$1 million donation set to wipe school lunch debt for 7,000 US students, says report

School lunch debt is a major issue in the US, with millions of students facing unpaid meal charges. But the Arby’s Foundation is stepping up to help. Pledging $1 million to wipe out lunch debt for thousands of students across the country.

The initiative started in Georgia, where Arby’s donated $203,534 to pay off lunch debts for 7,413 students in four metro Atlanta public school districts. The remaining $800,000 will be distributed to schools nationwide, aiming to assist an estimated 47,000 students.

According to the Education Data Initiative, an estimated 30.4 million students owe $262 million in student meal debt annually.

Even with efforts like the School Lunch Debt Cancellation Act, the problem persists.

Last year, an Ohio elementary school drew criticism for prohibiting students with debt from purchasing ice cream on “Ice Cream Friday.”

Children who still owed money for school lunches were not allowed to purchase ice cream, even if they had the required $1.

