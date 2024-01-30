Prison Labor: Hidden Hands Behind Popular Brands

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

US prison labor tied to some of the world’s most popular food brands

Think your favorite snacks and everyday groceries are squeaky clean? Think again. A staggering investigation by the AP reveals a hidden system where U.S. prisoners produce goods for some of the most popular brands: Frosted Flakes, Ball Park hot dogs, Gold Medal flour, Coca-Cola – the list goes on. Yes, those familiar products on your supermarket shelves could involve prison labor.

Millions of dollars’ worth of goods flow from prison farms and workshops directly into major supply chains. These laborers, disproportionately people of color, often earn barely pennies or face punishment for refusing grueling, dangerous jobs. While the 13th Amendment banned slavery, a loophole allows forced labor as punishment – a loophole now under fire.

But the reach goes far beyond classic prison jobs. Imagine poultry plants, meat-packing centers, sawmills – these industries with severe labor shortages rely heavily on prisoners, blending them seamlessly into the workforce. And it’s not just about U.S. consumption: prison-produced goods travel all over the world, even to countries banned for using such labor themselves.