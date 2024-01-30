Elon Musk’s Company Is The First To Implant A Computer Chip To A Human Brain

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Elon Musk says the first human has received a brain implant from his Neuralink startup

Elon Musk’s company Neuralink has been working towards connecting the human brain directly to computers. And he just announced they have taken a giant step towards that goal. For the first time, they’ve implanted a chip in a human brain.

The operation reportedly went smoothly, with the patient recovering well. A few details say initial results show promising neuron spike detection – a crucial step towards decoding brain signals and translating them into actionable commands.

Their first product, aptly named “Telepathy,” is envisioned to empower people who’ve lost limb function, allowing them to control devices with their thoughts alone.

Neuralink got the go-ahead to test its brain chip in humans. They started recruiting people with paralysis from spinal cord injuries or ALS. The goal: figure out how safe and effective their chip is.

The trial is part of what they are calling its “PRIME Study,” short for “Precise Robotically Implanted Brain-Computer Interface.”

They’ll implant a tiny chip in the brain that reads thought signals. This chip, installed by a robot, talks to an app, letting people control a computer cursor or keyboard with their minds!

And for all the good this can do. I can’t help but think about the other side of it. Imagine getting a computer virus in your brain, or some hacker taps into your mind.

The future is gonna be interesting.