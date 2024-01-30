Elon Musk’s Company Is The First To Implant A Computer Chip To A Human Brain

CLOSE
THE BUZZ!
Elon Musk says the first human has received a brain implant from his Neuralink startup
Next,
Elon Musk’s company Neuralink has been working towards connecting the human brain directly to computers. And he just announced they have taken a giant step towards that goal. For the first time, they’ve implanted a chip in a human brain.
The operation reportedly went smoothly, with the patient recovering well. A few details say initial results show promising neuron spike detection – a crucial step towards decoding brain signals and translating them into actionable commands.
Their first product, aptly named “Telepathy,” is envisioned to empower people who’ve lost limb function, allowing them to control devices with their thoughts alone.
Neuralink got the go-ahead to test its brain chip in humans. They started recruiting people with paralysis from spinal cord injuries or ALS. The goal: figure out how safe and effective their chip is.
The trial is part of what they are calling its “PRIME Study,” short for “Precise Robotically Implanted Brain-Computer Interface.”
They’ll implant a tiny chip in the brain that reads thought signals. This chip, installed by a robot, talks to an app, letting people control a computer cursor or keyboard with their minds!
And for all the good this can do. I can’t help but think about the other side of it. Imagine getting a computer virus in your brain, or some hacker taps into your mind.
The future is gonna be interesting.
Source: CNN
More from Magic 95.9
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
Tristan Thompson Apologized To Teammates Before Suspension For Violating NBA’s Drug Policy Was Announced
-
List: School Closures & Delays In The Greater Baltimore Area
-
"Health is Wealth" - Ask The Experts Podcast 12/16/23
-
2024 Urban One Honors Celebrates the BEST IN BLACK! ✨
-
A Gallery Of NeNe Leakes’ Most Stunning Photos To Celebrate Her ‘HelloBeautiful’ Cover
-
Douglas Memorial Community Church
-
Former ‘Family Matters’ Star Darius McCrary Says Every Man In Hollywood Has Been ‘Touched’