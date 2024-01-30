Former athlete becomes oldest rookie cop in D.C. history at 60 years Old.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

MICHAEL SMITH TO BECOME OLDEST ROOKIE COP IN WASHINGTON, D.C. HISTORY

Michael Smith, a 60-year-old former pro baller, is trading his sneakers for a badge and making history. He’s about to become the oldest graduate of the D.C. police academy, and the city’s first rookie cop at his age.

This isn’t just a career change, it’s a dream come true. Growing up, he dreamt of serving his community as a police officer, now after over two and a half decades of dedicating time to basketball and coaching, he’s back and ready to serve his community.

While city rules mean mandatory retirement at 65, He’s not worried about pension plans. His focus is on making a mark. “I’m just here to fulfill my dream and show myself, my family, who are behind me 100%, to fulfill my bucket list, my ambition, lifetime dream,” he said. “And if it’s four or five years, I’m going to dedicate 100% to do it. I’m giving my best and show everybody during those five years that Michael Smith enjoyed his time and he did the best he can. And I hope that also passed down to the younger generation and my colleagues.”

Big shout to Michael Smith making history and proving that age is just a number.

What dreams have you quit on because you thought you were too old?

You might want to rethink some of those.