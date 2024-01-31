Marijuana: The Reason A Woman Stabs Her Boyfriend 108 Times And Also Why She Didn’t Go To Jail.

CLOSE
California audiologist who stabbed boyfriend 108 times in ‘cannabis-induced psychosis’ gets a slap on the wrist
First up.
For many, cannabis use has many benefits and for others, it can do more harm than good. But for this one young lady it did both.
A 33 year old woman was found guilty of stabbing her boyfriend 108 times during a “cannabis-induced psychosis.”
At the time of her sentencing she only received two years’ probation and 100 hours of community service for the crime.
That’s because the Judge ruled she “had no control over her actions” when she entered into a psychotic episode and stabbed her boyfriend repeatedly.
Prosecution and defense experts agreed that the bong hit triggered the episode. Also that being an inexperienced weed smoker she became “involuntarily intoxicated” after a second bong hit, leading to the killing.
The woman also stabbed her dog and when officers on the scene tried to disarm her, she stabbed her self as well.
Regarding the type of marijuana she smoked. It was said to be a strain with 31.8% THC and came with a warning label stating that it was intended for “High Tolerance Users Only.”
So smoking weed made her do something to get arrested. And it was also the reason she didn’t serve any jail time.
