Baltimore Among Top Shrinking U.S. Cities: What’s the Deal?

As residents leave, Baltimore named among top 15 shrinking U.S. cities

Baltimore – a recent study paints a grim picture of your future. Ranked fourth among the top 15 US cities on track for a population nosedive this century, Charm City finds itself alongside Detroit and St. Louis in a race to the bottom. But what’s driving this exodus? Experts point to several factors:

Job losses and economic challenges: Baltimore’s economic struggles lead to fewer opportunities, pushing residents away.

High crime rates: Concerns about safety can be a significant deterrent for residents and potential newcomers.

Suburbanization: Many Baltimore residents are opting for the perceived benefits of living in surrounding suburbs.

High taxes and perceived lack of services : Residents feel they’re paying high taxes with little return in terms of city services, creating frustration and potentially driving them elsewhere.

Increased tax burden on remaining residents: With fewer people sharing the tax burden, those who remain may see their taxes rise, potentially exacerbating the problem.

Eroding city services: Declining populations can lead to cuts in city services, further diminishing the appeal of living in affected areas.

Challenges for businesses and infrastructure: A smaller population base can negatively impact local businesses and strain existing infrastructure.

Regardless of the explanation, one chief economist claims that Baltimore’s population has been declining since the 1950s, while the surrounding suburbs have expanded.

The city’s current population level of around 570,000 residents, were last seen around 1910.

It wouldn’t be so bad if all those people leaving were the ones not helping keeping the Charm in Charm City, but were losing some good folks. And for those of us who remain, we have to come together to turn some things around.

Lets make Baltimore great again.