Cali: The First State To Introduce Significant Bills For Reparations

California set to become first state to introduce series of reparations bills

First up.

The California Legislative Black Caucus (CLBC) has announced a landmark proposal: 14 bills aimed at addressing the legacy of slavery and systemic racism in the state. This package, dubbed the “2024 Reparations Priority Bill Package,” marks California as the first state to introduce concrete legislative steps towards reparations.

There were no direct cash payments in this initial package, but the 14 measures are categorized under primary topics: Education, Civil Rights, Criminal Justice Reform, Health and Business.

Some highlights include:

Amending the state constitution to allow funding programs for specific groups facing disadvantages.

Expanding opportunities in STEM education.

Prohibiting discrimination based on hairstyles.

Banning forced labor for prisoners.

Restoring property taken through discriminatory eminent domain.

Ensuring access to healthy food in underserved communities.

Removing barriers to occupational licenses for those with criminal records.

Also one of the first steps in the package is a request for a formal apology by the Governor and the Legislature for the role that the State played in the human rights violation and crimes against humanity on African Slaves and their descendants.

We’ll see where this goes but it could set a precedent for other states to follow.

That’s big.