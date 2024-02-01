Listen Live
Asteroid The Size of The Empire State Building To Fly By Earth on Feb. 2nd,2024

Published on February 1, 2024

NASA Says Empire State Building-Sized Asteroid To Pass Earth Friday

Next,
Speaking of big.
A massive asteroid, about the size of the Empire State Building’s height, is set to make a safe flyby of Earth this Friday, February 2nd. Most importantly the key words are a safe flyby.
Now Asteroids are chunks of rock left over from the formation of the solar system. Most are fairly small, but some are enormous: the largest is about 600 miles across.
Our next close encounter is not that big.
Here is the breakdown:
Unfortunately, you won’t be able to see it live, as most asteroids are very hard to see with the naked eye.
But you will have another chance in a few years. The next significant approach to Earth by a PHA will be the 99942 Apophis on April 14, 2029.”
Source: Newsweek

