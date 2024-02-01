Asteroid The Size of The Empire State Building To Fly By Earth on Feb. 2nd,2024

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

NASA Says Empire State Building-Sized Asteroid To Pass Earth Friday

Speaking of big.

A massive asteroid, about the size of the Empire State Building’s height, is set to make a safe flyby of Earth this Friday, February 2nd. Most importantly the key words are a safe flyby.

Now Asteroids are chunks of rock left over from the formation of the solar system. Most are fairly small, but some are enormous: the largest is about 600 miles across.

Our next close encounter is not that big.

Here is the breakdown:

Unfortunately, you won’t be able to see it live, as most asteroids are very hard to see with the naked eye.

But you will have another chance in a few years. The next significant approach to Earth by a PHA will be the 99942 Apophis on April 14, 2029.”