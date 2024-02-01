Asteroid The Size of The Empire State Building To Fly By Earth on Feb. 2nd,2024

THE BUZZ!
NASA Says Empire State Building-Sized Asteroid To Pass Earth Friday
-
Name: 2008 OS7
-
Size: Estimated between 690 and 1,570 feet across (think Eiffel Tower to Empire State Building)
-
Distance: It’ll zoom past at a safe distance of 1.77 million miles (about 7 times farther than the Moon)
-
Speed: It’ll be traveling at a whopping 40,700 mph. Much faster than a speeding bullet which in comparison, can travel at between 600 and 2,000 mph.
-
