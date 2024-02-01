Listen Live
Where’s My Money: Iconic Voice Of Soul Train Opening Claims No Royalties since ’08

Published on February 1, 2024

Voice of ‘Soul Train’ opening suing for royalties

Lastly,
The iconic voice of “Soul Train,” Joe Cobb, is suing for back royalties, claiming he hasn’t been compensated for his legendary “Soul Train!” scream since 2008.
Cobb, 80, believes his voice remains in various “Soul Train” productions, including reruns, DVDs, and ringtones. He claims he never officially approved the use of his voice and was never appropriately compensated. Also that his royalty checks stopped over a decade ago, even though his voice continues to be used and generate revenue.

Making things worse, he alleges that he was offered a measly $1,000 to use his voice in the 2014 Soul Train Awards, which he refused. But the network used his voice anyway.
The lawsuit targets BET, Paramount Global, and CBS Entertainment. And Cobb is suing for at least $75,000 in back royalties. He also wants to be recognized for his contribution to “Soul Train.” and and to ensure he is compensated for his valuable contributions to Black American and American popular culture.”
Love, peace, and Soul. Give that man his flowers and his money.
Big shout to Joe Cobb the voice of Soul Train.
Source:: The Grio

