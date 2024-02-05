A Co-Workers Stolen Lunch Leads To Tragedy And A 100 year Sentence

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

VIRGINIA MAN SENTENCED 100 YEARS AFTER KILLING CO-WORKER FOR STEALING HIS LUNCH

First up.

A work situation ends tragically after a Virginia man was sentenced to 100 years in prison for the death of a co-worker who allegedly stole his lunch from the work refrigerator.

Prosecutors presented evidence suggesting that the suspect planned the murder. Buying weapons and even claiming to have “trained” for it before attacking and stabbing the victim to death in the employee parking lot.

The suspect confessed to the crime and pleaded guilty to first-degree murder. But even though a judge issued a 100 year sentence, 30 years were suspended, meaning he will serve 70 years behind bars.

Talk about conflict resolution. He could’ve called HR, even the police. But both their choices lead to terrible consequences.

And even though a stolen lunch is at the center of all of this. There are deeper issues here that caused all this tragedy.

Good Mental Health is necessary.