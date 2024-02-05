A 6 month Old baby is left alone and locked In Day care After Hours

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

PHILADELPHIA DAYCARE EMPLOYEES LOCK 6-MONTH-OLD GIRL IN BUILDING AFTER HOURS

Lastly,

Speaking of choices. Some can lead to very unwanted circumstances.

For example, a 6 month old baby being accidentally left alone and locked inside of a daycare facility after hours.

Can you imagine being her Father who arrived to pick up his daughter at the daycare only to find the doors locked and the center closed. He contacted all available numbers but received no answers. Fearing the worst, he called the police, who eventually forced entry and found his baby girl safely asleep in a car seat in the dark.

The daycare center, which was supposed to be open until 6 p.m., offered no explanation for the incident.

The Banks family is now demanding consequences for the daycare employees involved and seeking answers from the daycare, which has stayed silent on the topic.