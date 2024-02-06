Listen Live
Woman Gets What She called A “Christian BBL”; And Gets An Infection.

Published on February 6, 2024

Woman Who Coined ‘Christian BBL’ Gets Abdominal Infection Following Procedure

Next,
Speaking of attention.
This You Tube influencer known as Sophiology got a lot of attention for branding her lipo 360 and fat transfer as a “Christian BBL.”
Although she insists she got spiritual permission from God,  the explanation wasn’t acceptable to many social media users and she received a lot of backlash.

Related Stories

Now she’s getting even more heat after an update on her procedure. In one of her latest videos she explains that she is having complications. She revealed that since getting her procedure, she’s developed an abdominal infection.
The infection she says has been so painful she has lost sleep and it has delayed her recovery process.
She dubbed her surgery the “Christian BBL” to appeal to Christians who were opposed to her changing her appearance.
“That’s how I got a Christian BBL.” I knew it would cause problems… I never intended to make fun of God in any manner. “Never.”
Well an abdominal infection is not a good outcome for a spiritually allowed surgical procedure.
There is a lesson in there some where.
Source: Complex

