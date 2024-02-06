Listen Live
No Fly Zone: Man Faces Federal Charges For Operating A Drone During Game at M&T Bank

Published on February 6, 2024

Man faces federal charges for illegally flying drone over M&T Bank Stadium during AFC Championship

A Pennsylvania man is in trouble for flying a drone over Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium during the AFC Championship game.
The Department of Justice reports that during the game, “the incursion of an unidentified and unapproved drone was deemed a serious enough threat that NFL Security temporarily suspended the game.”

Maryland State Police Troopers followed the drone’s movement over the stadium and responded to the landing site in the 500 block of South Sharp Street in Baltimore.
There the man told officers he purchased the drone and used a specific account to operate it.  The drone was not registered, and he did not  possess a Remote Pilot certificate to operate it.
If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of three years in federal prison.
“The FBI would like to remind the public of the potential dangers of operating a drone in violation of federal laws and regulations.  The reckless operation of a UAS in the vicinity of a large crowd can be dangerous to the public, as well as interfere with other law enforcement and security operations.”
And I’m a gadget guy but I’m not trying to catch no federal charges for it.
Source:: CBS

