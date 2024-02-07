A New Strippers Bill of Rights: It’s A Real and Legit Bill Proposal

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Adult dancers in Washington state want a strippers’ bill of rights. Here’s how it could help them

In the state of Washington adult dancers are uniting.

Hundreds of strippers are working for state wide protections and are proposing what is called the “Stripper Bill of Rights.

Proposals being considered in the Legislature would require a security guard at each club, keypad codes to enter dressing rooms, training for employees on preventing sexual harassment, and procedures if a customer is violent. It would also require training on how to de-escalate conflict between dancers, employees and customers, and signs stating that dancers are not required to hand over tips.

Democratic Rep. Amy Walen, who sponsored the House bill, said “It is a legal, licensed business operation in the state of Washington, so the people who work there deserve our attention and our respect and the protections that every other Washington worker gets.”

Its reported that the Senate is also considering a similar bill.

The proposals represent the result of six years of advocacy work by the Washington-based dancer-led group Strippers Are Workers.

And they are. Regardless of how you may feel about the profession they deserve fair treatment in the work place too.

Especially what some of these women have to endure while working. They need it.