At This School Students Need Parental Approval For Black History Activities

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

Florida School Requires Permission Slip for Kids to Participate in Black History Month Events, Citing Ron DeSantis’s “Parents’ Bill of Rights”

First up.

Imagine needing your parents’ permission to learn about Black history in school. That’s the reality facing students at a Miami school thanks to some controversial new rules in Florida.

Schools are now going to absurd lengths to ensure they comply with the state’s new regulations as a result of this legislation.

Miami school which is sending out permission slips for Black History Month events. Yep, you read that right. Parents now have to say “yes” or “no” to their kids learning about Black History.

The form requires permission for kids to participate in “…class and school-wide presentations showcasing the achievements and recognizing the rich and diverse traditions, histories, and innumerable contributions of the Black communities.”

The school says it’s following a new state rule, part of DeSantis’s “Parents’ Bill of Rights.”

But things get even messier. The state denies needing permission for Black history studies, calling the whole thing a “lie.” But experts say, hey, this chilling effect is exactly what DeSantis wants – schools too scared to teach anything even slightly controversial. Yikes!

And what’s crazy is Black History is not controversial, its American history.